Recipe33 took home the unicorn prize for best company in Startup253’s recently held pitch competition in Tacoma.
Startup253 awarded the best company with the most traction, a release noted. The pitch event was attended by investors, founders, members, and new people to the organization's entrepreneurial network. There were 40-plus people in the audience, including Namatad and Humming, along with the judges from Surge Tacoma, Jolt Biotech, and Tacoma Venture Fund.
In 2017, the team behind Recipe33 joined forces as MBA teammates at the University of Washington and discovered an opportunity to innovate an old-fashioned industry. The result: signature infused almonds, using real ingredients and no artificial seasoning found in regular flavored nuts.
CavnessHR, Nombolo, and Airwear Devices also had competitive landscapes to compete in the Startup253 event.