The American Bar Association (ABA) has approved the paralegal program at South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC), elevating the program's reputation in the community and making graduates more competitive when entering the market.
“I’m thrilled that the SPSCC paralegal program has been approved by the ABA and appreciate the recognition of the quality of education that we are delivering for our students,” Adam Tenenbaum, professor and program lead of Paralegal studies at SPSCC, said in a statement.
“ABA is a language that legal professionals know and speak,” Tenenbaum added. “Students may leave the school with their degree and many employers outside of the area might not be familiar with SPSCC, but they will know ABA.”
In order to earn ABA approval, programs must meet the various requirements of the ABA Standing Committee on Paralegals related to courses, faculty, campus facilities, library access, detailed assessment plans, tracking data, and consistently reviewing and improving the program. After three-and-a-half years of preparation, SPSCC’s program succeeded in earning its approval.
