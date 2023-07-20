Affordable housing development Copper Way has broken ground in Spanaway. The project is the result of a partnership between Evergreen Impact Housing Fund and the Seattle Foundation and is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025, a release said.
The development will create 256 apartments for low-income residents and families.
"We are thrilled that Copper Way has broken ground," said Kris Hermanns, fund manager of EIHF at Seattle Foundation, in the release. "It's crucial that we take action to bring affordable housing to Pierce County and beyond. Families with modest incomes are too often priced out of the Puget Sound. These folks work hard in our communities — as teachers, health workers, store clerks, and more — and EIHF's financing helps ensure they can live here."
The project is supported by a unique funding model made possible through Washington State Credit unions including BECU, WSECU, Sound Credit Union, and Verity Credit Union, the release noted.
The Copper Way development features garden-style apartments with two or more bedrooms. The units target people earning 60% of the area median income or less — or about $64,500 for a family of four, the release noted.