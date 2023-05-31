Spaceworks is hosting CACHET, its annual fundraiser, from 6-9 p.m. on June 3 at ALMA in Tacoma.
The organization has, per its website, aimed to create a culturally vibrant and economically strong Tacoma through training and support for artists and creative entrepreneurs for the last 13 years. For this year’s fundraiser, Spaceworks is expecting about 150 attendees.
“It’ll be a great chance to meet our alumni, learn about upcoming initiatives, and celebrate some recent successes,” Spaceworks said in an email.
Among the achievements celebrated at the event will be, according to the email:
Funding from the city of Tacoma’s Small Business Innovation Fund to directly support SpaceWorks alumni, which saw 35 alumni receive $3,750 stipends;
The graduation of a second cohort of Black Business Investment Program participants;
A new mural in the works coordinated with the city of Tacoma’s Neighborhood Planning Program; and
Spaceworks’ rapid mural program, which offers free temporary murals to any Tacoma businesses with boarded-up storefronts.
The fundraiser is a 21-plus event; cocktail attire — especially gold, black, and white — is encouraged, the organization said. It added that there will be wearable art for sale, auction items from Spaceworks alumni, food from local businesses, and more at the event.
Get tickets here.