New industrial warehouse space can’t come online fast enough for tenants in the Puget Sound region, judging from third-quarter data released this week by CBRE.
“Lack of available Class A space has made rents soar over the last year, which continues to be the story,” according to a CBRE report examining the industrial real estate market from Snohomish County in the north to Lewis County in the south.
Shell asking lease rates averaged $1.13 per square foot in the three-county market of King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, up from $1.07 in the second quarter. Thurston County’s asking rents were 60 cents, and 45 cents in Lewis County, unchanged from the previous quarter.
The vacancy rate in the three-county region was 4.2 percent, down from 5.2 percent in the second quarter. Thurston’s vacancy rate was 2.3 percent, down from 3 percent in the second quarter, and there was no reported vacancy in Lewis County, after a 0.6 percent vacancy rate the prior quarter.
“Thurston County saw little leasing activity this quarter as major projects are still underway to accommodate the need for available space,” CBRE’s report said, noting 1.4 million square feet under construction that is 90 percent preleased, and plans in the works for another 5.4 million square feet.
Looking at all five counties combined, vacancy averaged 4 percent in the third quarter, down from 5 percent the previous quarter.
Development, though, is underway or planned throughout the region. In the three-county region, 10.4 million square feet is under construction with a “chart-topping” 35 million square feet planned, CBRE said in its report, titled, “Strong construction will provide options.” For Thurston, 1.4 million square feet is under construction; Lewis has 225,000 square feet under way.
On the Eastside of King County, occupancy is tight and little new space is projected.
“Experts understand that the higher and better use for industrial space in many dense Eastside submarkets may be multifamily, retail, or office space, pinching options for tenants,” the report said.
CBRE’s third-quarter numbers, by submarket
- Seattle close-in: total vacancy, 5.9 percent; under construction, 917,968 square feet; asking lease rate, $1.40 per square foot.
- Kent Valley: total vacancy, 4.2 percent; under construction, 2.7 million square feet; asking lease rate, 94 cents per square foot.
- Tacoma/Fife: total vacancy, 2.7 percent; under construction, 5.9 million square feet; asking lease rate, 82 cents per square foot.
- Eastside: total vacancy, 4.7 percent; under construction, 73,500 square feet; asking lease rate, $1.79 per square foot.
- Northend: total vacancy, 3.9 percent; under construction, 738,000 square feet; asking lease rate, $1.02 per square foot.
Three-county total (King, Pierce, Snohomish): total vacancy, 4.2 percent; under construction, 10.4 million square feet; asking lease rate, $1.13.
Thurston County: total vacancy, 2.3 percent; under construction, 1.4 million square feet; asking lease rate, 60 cents per square foot.
Lewis County: total vacancy, 0 percent; under construction, 225,000 square feet; asking lease rate, 45 cents per square foot.
Five-county total (King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Lewis): total vacancy, 4 percent; under construction, 12 million square feet; asking lease rate, $1.09.