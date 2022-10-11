The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has awarded Hoquiam School District, Aberdeen School District, Raymond School District, and Pe Ell School District with Farm to School grants, which help fund state school districts to buy local food, educate students about agriculture, and more.
This is Hoquiam and Aberdeen School District’s second year being awarded the grant.
“The Aberdeen School District is thrilled that the WSDA has once again provided the opportunity to serve our students food from local farms again this year,” said Jaime Matisons, food service director at Aberdeen School District Food Service Department, in a press statement. “The Southwest Washington Food Hub helps us source locally grown meat, dairy, eggs,veggies, and fruit from Washington state farms.”
Pe Ell School District, which is 23 miles west of Chehalis, is a first-time recipient of the WSDA Farm to School Grant.
“We’ve always tried our best to feed our students foods from local farms whenever possible and are excited to ramp that up for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Melissa Holmes, Food Service Director at Pe Ell School District, in a press statement. “The WSDA Farm to School grant award helps put extra money in our food budget to make it possible, and our partnership with Southwest Washington Food Hub makes it easier to do.”
The Southwest Washington Food Hub (SWWFH), a farmer-owned distributor, will deliver food to Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Raymond, Pe Ell, and Olympia School Districts. SWWFH intends to expand its service to rural students in Southwest Washington, and schools in the region interested in ordering from SWWFH are encouraged to reach out.