It's now easier for City of Lacey employees to support local farmers — while also eating healthier — through the new Workplace Wellness Farmshare program offered by the Southwest Washington Food Hub in partnership with the City of Lacey Wellness Committee.
The hub is a cooperative business selling locally grown foods from 25 farms in a six-county region, including Thurston County.
The Workplace Wellness Farmshare is a 12-week subscription program designed to promote healthy eating habits. Participants receive a weekly box filled with a variety of locally grown produce delivered directly to the workplace. And, to help participants get the most out of their Farmshare, they also receive weekly cooking videos, recipes and tips on storing, preparing, and cooking the vegetables, a release said.
Previously, the City of Lacey hosted a virtual lunchtime information session for employees.
Next spring, the Southwest Washington Food Hub plans to partner with additional area employers to offer the Workplace Wellness Farmshare program. Employers interested in learning more can contact program coordinator Marilyn Sitaker at Marilyn.Sitaker@wsu.edu.