Registration is open for the 22nd South Sound Technology Conference, an event bringing together professionals, industry experts, faculty, and students to discuss current issues in technology.
This year’s theme is “Creating a Robust Technology Economy Through Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Inclusion.” Hosted by the School of Engineering and Technology, the day-long conference will be held Jan. 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the University of Washington Tacoma campus in William W. Philip Hall.
During the conference, panelists and speakers will cover South Sound entrepreneurial support systems from incubators, accelerators and co-working services, as well as funding sources from banking to venture capital, a release said. Attendees can also learn what Pierce County, City of Tacoma, and South Puget Sound programs exist to support their ideas and initiatives. Topics include:
- Entrepreneurial ecosystem — innovation, incubation, acceleration;
- Technology sector responses to sustainability and climate change;
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion in the technology industry sector; and
- Raising the profile of what companies are coming out of the area.
