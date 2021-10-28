The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce concluded its three-day annual South Sound Summit today with a panel discussion on the future of businesses in Pierce County. Moderated by the current board chair for the Tacoma Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, AJ Gordon, the panel encompassed Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier; U.S. representatives Derek Kilmer and Marilyn Strickland; and City of Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards.
Each shared insights about trends and challenges they’re seeing related to the future of doing business in Pierce County.
Before the three speakers were introduced, Don Clark, president and CEO of Sound Credit Union — one of the event’s sponsors — began by highlighting the unique challenges businesses have adapted to due to the pandemic, noting that what really “carried” people through were strong relationships.
“Relationships are going to shape our future. It's been local businesses working together that have empowered us to pull through these 18 months,” he said.
He closed by summarizing the work Sound Credit Union has done to support local businesses throughout the pandemic and thanked the broader community for continuing to support one another.
Dammeier opened today's discussion by acknowledging that Pierce County has strong fundamentals, highlighting the county’s global connection through Joint Base Lewis McChord, infrastructure growth, and workforce strength. He said the future of businesses in Pierce County looks promising, noting the continued support from the business community as well as recent land investments made in the region — namely the Panattoni development in the Frederickson area that is expected to open 4,000 jobs.
“I would say, again, remember those fundamentals, we've got the infrastructure, we've got a trade connection, we've got all this stuff going on,” he said. “We've got land, we've got people. Those are key as we move forward.”
Strickland took the floor to talk about the work that’s going on in Washington, D.C., especially the bipartisan infrastructure package that will be voted on later today. The package will be a transformational investment in transit, green energy, high-speed internet service to rural areas, and more, she said.
“This is about putting people to work. This is a jobs program. This is a program about economic justice and equity. It will address climate change and it will do so much,” she said.
Kilmer reiterated Strickland’s sentiments and expanded on a few more infrastructure package details. Kilmer went on to provide more context to President Biden’s Build Back Better framework, underlining affordable housing, affordable childcare, increased financial aid for students, new and more green jobs, and more.
He closed with a mention of a spending bill that will impact Tacoma.
“These are investments to help revitalize this historic neighborhood to help address our community's challenges with regard to affordable housing, and to provide more space and opportunity for BIPOC owned businesses in our community. The spending bill also includes funding for a streetscape proposal from the City of Tacoma for streetscaping on the hilltop, so while Sound Transit investments are going from curb to curb, we can help ensure that there are also investments from curb to buildings so that we can again revitalize our neighborhood,” he said.
Mayor Woodards closed the day’s panel. Reiterating the work already mentioned by Strickland and Kilmer, Woodards focused on what’s happening at the local level. A few initiatives of note include the sub-area planning process that includes Tacoma, Fife, Port of Tacoma, and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.
“We are working together as an executive leadership team along with a few other committees that have been put together to really plan the future of the port. We are blessed in this community to have a deepwater port, and it should operate as such but it can be a greener, cleaner port,” she said.
She continued by saying $100,000 has been put into the community economic development department. ARPA funds also have been invested into a study that will define the types of businesses involved in the green economy, identify specific wage positions, compensation, education, skill requirements, and factors that will support the growth and development of a green economy.
Woodards closed by summarizing additional work being done that includes recovery grants for businesses affected by the pandemic as well as job creation initiatives.
“We've got great partnerships happening with Workforce Central hosting paid internships, and implementing a series of employer-driven rapid training cohorts,” she said.
If you missed previous summit panels, you can read our Day One and Two recaps here and here.