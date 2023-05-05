Event Recap: South Sound Summit 2023

After two years of online hosting, business owners, managers, entrepreneurs, and others gathered in person at the annual South Sound Business Summit at Lakewood’s McGavick Conference Center May 4. Since its 2015 start, the South Sound Business Summit has looked to support South King, Pierce, and Thurston County businesspeople as they’ve worked to make the most of their business, employees, and profitability.
The summit commenced at 9 a.m. with featured speakers Nancy Giacolone, Olympic Crest Insurance president; Brian Harding, author, professional speaker, podcaster, and business consultant and keynote speaker; and Bob Donegan, Ivar’s Seafood CEO.
Speakers
Harding, the event’s first presenter, said business owners and managers often feel frustrated when their employees are not properly caring for customers. They simply “just don’t get it,” he said.
“We assume (our employees) know what we’re trying to do,” he said. ‘We assume they understand the next step, the right process, and the goal. But oftentimes, frankly, that’s not the case. We also sometimes take on the mindset that they should know things.”
In order for employees to “get it,” Harding said business owners and managers first need to understand themselves to show their employees how to be more attentive to customers. A few questions Harding recommended owners and managers ask their employees: What does success like? Why does it matter? And How does the customer know we understand them?
To achieve our dreams, speaker Giacolone suggested the idea of “Ride or Die – Following Your Passion.” Giacolone discussed the importance of finding a coach or mentor to keep you on task; maintaining focus on what will make your business successful; exercising control on the things you can control; looking for corners so you can have a plan before obstacles appear; and focusing on what’s next for your business.
“You need to pursue your passion in life, whether in business or in your personal life,” Giacolone said. “If you don’t, there’s a little part of you that’s going to die.”
Keynote speaker Donegan talked about how Ivar’s Seafood survived COVID challenges and the 13 principles the company uses to manage itself. A few of the principles he shared were that good customer service starts with happy employees; hiring people for enthusiasm and training them for their skills is key; when you find good people don’t let them leave; when someone does a good job, recognize them; make vendors partners; and make sure to have fun, among others.
“When someone does a good job, recognize them,” Donegan said. “The way we do that (at Ivar’s) is we pick a Clammy Winner every year. In addition to the clammy statue, (the winner) gets a $10,000 after-tax cash payment as thanks. Interestingly, most people who get that share it with their crew.”
Donegan said that when COVID hit, the company first paid its employees, then vendors, and lastly the government.
“It was more important for our employees and vendors to get paid,” he said.
To keep the business afloat, Donegan said Ivar’s tried a few “Corona Experiments.” Inevitably, some succeeded, and others didn’t. The successful experiments included meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, test delivery services, and frozen food-service bags for retail stores. Experiments that didn’t work out were developing a “ghost menu” with fried chicken, Valentine’s meals, and breakfast items.
As for broadening its workforce, Donegan said that Ivar’s doesn’t face much difficulty.
“We don’t have trouble hiring people because we treated them well and they treat us well,” Donegan said.
Donegan encouraged each attendee to visit an Ivar’s location to find out if his presentation ran true about the company’s customer service. Each attendee received a $15 gift card to see for themselves.