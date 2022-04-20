South Sound Scooters, touted as Washington state's only exclusive Vespa and Piaggio dealership, has opened its doors in Tacoma's Brewery District. The new dealership is in a newly renovated, 120-year-old, 4,000-square-foot building located at 1938 Market St.
“Though romance and their Italian pedigree may be associated with the brands, these scooters are just plain fun to ride,” said owner Mark Helgen in a release. “And given the fluctuations in gas prices and limited parking, getting around on a scooter benefits your pocketbook, too.”
In addition to its scooter offerings, the showroom displays large-scale graphics along with accessories and clothing.
“Tacoma and the surrounding area have been underserved for premium scooters and the culture they represent for years. Since we’ve opened our doors, the community has been incredibly supportive across the board,” said Helgen in the release.
Since the store's soft opening in March, sales have exceeded projections, the company said. Helgen said the dealership will eventually host club events to support growing scooter culture in the South Sound.