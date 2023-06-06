Median sales prices of single-family homes and condominiums combined dropped in May in Pierce and Thurston counties from May 2022, down 7% and 3.8%, respectively, according to new data released today by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Pierce County’s median sales price was $535,000; Thurston County’s was $500,000.
Declines also occurred in Mason and Lewis counties, down 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively, to $400,000 and $391,376. Kitsap County was flat at $549,900 and Grays Harbor County rose 5.8% to $370,400.
In the 26-county Northwest MLS region, the median price of $615,000 was down 6.8% from the year-ago figure of $660,000, but it’s up nearly 10.4% since January when the median sales price was $557,250, the NWMLS reported.
“Median prices have continued to decline year-over-year in the overall NWMLS service area,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in a news release. “Following a national trend, our market pricing peaked in April/May of 2022 with a steady decline through the end of the year. However, 2023 has seen slow and steady growth in median prices. As an example, King County residential has had an increase of 16.5% YTD for 2023. Buyers waiting for prices to come down will be disappointed based on current trends.”
There were 9,079 active listings in the MLS database at the end of May, the highest level since December, but inventory remained tight with only 1.44 months of supply, the release said. The selection was tighter across the four-county Puget Sound region, with Snohomish County reporting about 3.5 weeks of supply, or 0.88 months of inventory, Pierce County showed 1.09 months, King 1.26 months, and Kitsap, 1.3 months. Industry experts consider four to six months to be a balanced market.
Among single-family homes only, excluding condos, Pierce County’s median sales price last month was $544,990, down 6.4% from May 2022. Fox Island posted the highest median sales price among the county’s subareas, at $1.3 million, on just two sales, up 48.9%.
Thurston County’s single-family home median in May was $504,000, down 3.1%. The Black Hills area had the county’s highest median among subareas, at $710,000, up 1.1%, on five sales.