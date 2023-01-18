There were fewer pending and closed sales for single-family homes and condominiums in South Sound counties last year. But median sales prices still finished higher for the year after a sizzling start, followed by moderation in the second half as mortgage rates rose and inventory remained tight, according to full-year data released today by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Median closed sales prices for single-family homes and condominiums combined in Pierce County rose 9 percent, to $545,000, over 2021; 10.1 percent in Thurston County, to $500,000; 10.1 percent in Kitsap County, to $535,000; 8 percent in Mason County, to $405,000; 10 percent in Lewis County, to $399,000; and 12.3 percent in Grays Harbor County, to $345,000, according to the 2022 Annual Statistical Review and Highlights report from NWMLS.
Closed sales were down 21.4 percent last year in Pierce County from 2021 and 21.6 percent in Thurston County. The other South Sound counties also saw declines, ranging from 11.4 percent to 15.7 percent.
Pending sales declined 20.2 percent in Pierce County and 22.3 percent in Thurston County. Drops elsewhere ranged from 12.9 percent to 19.3 percent.
Real estate analysts cite insufficient inventory and higher interest rates as factors for the decreases, NWMLS said in a news release. During 2022, the rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.22 percent the week ending Jan. 6 and 7.08 percent in early November, before tapering off to 6.42 percent for the final week of 2022, the release said, citing Freddie Mac’s mortgage market survey.
The 30-year rate was 6.33 percent as of Jan. 12, according to Freddie Mac's website.
Pierce County saw 765 single-family homes sell for more than $1 million last year, Kitsap County had 413, and Thurston County had 130.
The highest median sales price by school district in South Sound for single-family homes was Bainbridge Island in Kitsap County, $1.4 million; Dieringer in Pierce County, $913,000; and Tahoma in Pierce County, $834,500.
Throughout the 26-county NWMLS region, there were 84,037 sales of single-family homes and condominiums in 2022 valued at more than $63.8 billion. Single-family homes accounted for about 90 percent of the total, NWMLS said in its release.
Compared to 2021, there were 23,317 fewer sales systemwide, down 21.7 percent. The number of sales of homes and condos was the lowest since 2014. Based on dollar volume, the 2022 total was down about 15 percent from 2021, when sales were valued at just more than $75 billion, the release said.
The median price for last year’s completed transactions was $615,000, a gain of 8.85 percent from the 2021 figure of $565,000, it said.