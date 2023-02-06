The median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums combined in Pierce County dipped slightly in January from a year ago but rose from December, according to figures released today by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
All South Sound counties, except Lewis County, posted year-over-year median-price declines. Thurston County was essentially flat, down 0.1 percent from January 2022.
In Pierce County, January’s median was $509,997, down 1 percent from January 2022 but up from $500,000 in December. Inventory of homes for sale remained tight at 2.1 months.
Thurston County saw its median sales price settle at $474,500 last month, which also was down from December, when the median was $494,500. Inventory inched up from December to 2.3 months.
“While residential inventory is popping above six months in a few of our reporting counties, which is at the upper edge of a balanced market, our most populated counties — King, Pierce and Snohomish — are still sitting at one to two months of inventory, which is indicative of a seller’s market,” John Deely, vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said a NWMLS news release. Deely reported multiple offers occurring again, but not like what was seen at the market’s peak.
Borrowers can be encouraged by falling mortgage rates, which averaged 6.09 percent last week for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to Freddie Mac. That’s about a full percentage point lower than the rate’s peak last fall.
In other South Sound counties compared with January 2022, Kitsap’s median for homes and condos combined was $487,000, down 3.8 percent; Mason, $360,000, down 10 percent; Grays Harbor, $304,002, down 9.4 percent; and Lewis, $390,000, up 4 percent.
Looking at single-family homes only, the median sales price last month was $517,442 in Pierce County, down 1.4 percent from a year ago but up from $504,500 in December.
In Thurston County, the median sales price for single-family homes was $475,000, down 1 percent from January 2022 and down from $497,500 in December.
Among all 26 counties served by NWMLS, the January median for homes and condos combined was $557,250, up 0.41 percent from a year ago, with overall inventory of 2.5 months.