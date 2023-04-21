The south King County and Pierce County office markets saw positive net absorption of 70,426 square feet and 26,698 square feet, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest office market report from CBRE.
The report identifies south King County as the “Southend,” which comprises SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, and Federal Way.
“The market has seen increased activity from small office users, with some tech tenants relocating from the premium Eastside to more affordable space in the Southend,” the report said. It added that the market’s vacancy rate was stable at 21.4% with a direct asking rate for Class A space unchanged at $31.96 per square foot per year. By comparison, the direct asking rate for Class A space on the Eastside was $59.19.
Southend total vacancy in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 22%. A year ago, it was 22.7%.
The Tacoma/Fife market — comprising Tacoma’s central business district, Tacoma suburban, Fife, Puyallup, and DuPont — saw its first-quarter activity concentrated in Tacoma’s CBD.
“Fewer tenants vacated in Q1, and small tenants made up most of the activity,” the report said. The Class A direct asking rate for Tacoma/Fife market was $30.86 per square foot. That rate was up 33 cents from the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.53 from a year ago. Total vacancy rate was 22.3%, down from 22.7% in the fourth quarter and 23% a year ago.
In Puget Sound overall, including King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, total vacancy rate hit 19.1%, with a total availability rate of 24.8%. Available space is that which is marketed and may or may not yet be vacant The Direct Class A asking rate was $51.18 per square foot.
For the region, the average deal size has been shrinking as financial and professional services tenants, which are typically small- and medium-sized office users, take the lead in leasing activity, CBRE said.
In separate brief, CBRE noted that in 2019, tech tenants drove leasing activity, signing 5.4 million square feet of office space in Puget Sound. Last year, they signed for 27% of that amount. Especially in Seattle, nontech tenants — those in the so-called FIRE sector comprising financial, insurance, real estate, and legal sectors — committed to about 30% more space than they did pre-pandemic, the report said.
“The market’s average deal size has gotten smaller, experiencing a 24-37% reduction each year since 2020, but the number of deals under 10,000 square feet has nearly doubled in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2019,” it said.
It added that FIRE tenants, previously eclipsed by tech tenants, have reclaimed majority market share of new requirements for office space for the first time since 2009.