Median sales prices of single-family homes and condominiums combined fell in July from a year ago in Pierce, Mason, and Grays Harbor counties, but rose slightly in Thurston and Lewis counties, with Kitsap County essentially flat, according to the latest figures released today by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
The number of listings and closed sales slumped in all but Grays Harbor County, which was flat to a year ago; inventory remained stubbornly tight; and mortgage interest rates remain elevated, all affecting the market.
Listings in the tri-county area (Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties) were lower last month, at 5,509 total active listings, than any July on record, with the exception of 2021 during the pandemic when there were 4,690 listings, Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner noted in the NWMLS news release announcing July figures.
In Pierce County, the median sales price of homes and condos combined was $530,000, down 6.2% from July 2022. For single family-homes only, the median was $541,000, down 5.9%. For condos, the median was $399,950, down 3%.
In Thurston County, the median sales price for homes and condos combined was $505,000, up 1% from a year ago. For single-family homes only, the median was $510,000, up 1%. For condos, the median was $294,500, down 12.1%.
Kitsap County saw a combined median that was flat to last year, at $535,225, an increase of $225, or just 0.04%. For single-family homes only, the median was $544,975, up 1.3%. Condos were $320,000, down 16.8%.
Looking at single-family home prices in, Mason, Lewis, and Grays Harbor counties, where few condo sales are recorded, medians were $391,000 in Mason, down 4.5%; $355,000 in Grays Harbor, down 3.4%; and $407,000 in Lewis, up 0.5%.
“The overall market velocity is slow in all categories as competition for the few homes listed is high,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in the release. “Sellers continue to sit on the sidelines, and demand from buyers has cooled due mostly to rising interest rates.”
Last week’s average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 6.9%, up from 4.99% one year ago, and 2.77% two years ago, the release said, citing Freddie Mac data.
Higher mortgage rates, combined with a lack of choices for buyers, has put a drag on sales, Deely said.
“Adding to buyers’ hesitancy is the record-breaking price growth in 2021 and 2022,” he said. “Cost pressures are impacting affordability, and it is unlikely to significantly improve in the near future.”
Windermere’s Gardner said that with mortgage rates unlikely to move tangibly lower this summer, he doesn’t expect much market movement over the coming months in sales or prices.
However, “If the economy starts to soften this fall, rates could start to fall and this could revitalize the market,” he said in the release.
The release cited said FHA and VA financing as good options for first-time homebuyers.
Northwest MLS board member Frank Leach, broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Services in Silverdale, said another option is USDA financing.
“One bright spot is that almost 60% of Kitsap County qualifies for USDA financing at 4.125% (using USDA 502 direct program) and as low as 1%,” Leach said in the release. “Affordability is being challenged but is not lost. More and more buyers are reaching out to use many of these underutilized programs.” Down payment assistance programs are another option for borrowers to leverage their buying power, he said.
In the NWMLS release, Leach described the Kitsap County market as “staying vibrant and competitive. We are seeing homes being snapped up as they debut on the market, and we continue to see multiple offers with an average sales price versus list price over 100%.”
Frank Wilson, another Kitsap County broker, said, “Many potential sellers are holding back because they don’t see a way forward in buying another home given the limited supply. We’re still seeing multiple offers and in the case of buyers who need to sell first, their offers are being overlooked for transactions that are not contingent on the sale of a home.”