Pending and closed sales in Pierce and Thurston counties in January were mostly down from January 2021, but prices nonetheless continued ascending.
Pierce and Thurston counties’ pending sales fell 6.4 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, from a year ago, contributing to an aggregate drop of 14.1 percent throughout the Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s 26-county system. Closed sales fell 12.8 percent in Pierce County, but they rose 15.4 percent in Thurston, with the overall NWMLS tally down 13.8 percent.
Frigid early January temperatures, surges in coronavirus cases, and ongoing shortage of homes for sale were among factors brokers from NWMLS cited for last month’s slower-than-year-ago sales throughout its system, according to a news release today.
“When there’s uncertainty, the default position for most sellers is to stay put, do nothing, and hunker down,” Mike Larson, managing broker at Compass Tacoma, said in the NWMLS release. Contributing factors for sellers’ reluctance to put their homes on the market include, “most notably, COVID, inflation, the economy, the holidays, and finding a replacement property,” he said. “Security and certainty are more important than cashing in on record amounts of equity.”
Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, said, “The year started off with more of a whimper than a boom thanks to listing inventory in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties being lower than any January on record.”
Lack of new listings means prices continue to rise. Pierce recorded a median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums combined of $515,000, up 18.4 percent. For single-family homes, the median sales price was $525,000, up 19.3 percent; and for condos, it was $378,500, up 16.5 percent.
Thurston County’s combined median sales price was $475,000, up 18.5 percent. Single-family homes’ median sales price was $479,950, up 17.1 percent; and for condos, it was $287,500, up 21.6 percent.
Median sales prices for homes and condos combined in other South Sound counties include Mason, $400,000, up 21.2 percent; Lewis, $375,000, up 21 percent; Grays Harbor, $335,350, up 24.2 percent; and Kitsap, $506,250, up 20.9 percent.
“Strong activity along the I-5 and I-90 corridors outside of the Seattle area continues with strong double-digit price increases being recorded,” James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington, said in the release.
He expects strong demand and a search for value outside of Seattle will continue to push up values.