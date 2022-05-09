The South Sound has multiple exciting projects, both big and small, in the construction pipeline for 2022. For instance, the Sound Transit Link Extension project in Tacoma is making headway to open sometime next year, and Capitol Campus members are getting an additional facility for childcare. Read on for more information on the area’s current and future construction projects.
Sound Transit: Hilltop Tacoma Extension
The $217 million project — funded by Sound Transit, the City of Tacoma, the Federal Transit Administration, and various grants — will more than double the length of the existing Tacoma Link Light Rail upon completion. Built by Walsh Construction Co., the line will extend with a relocated Theater District station and six additional stops. The new stations will connect to popular destinations such as the Stadium District; Wright Park; major medical facilities; and, of course, the Hilltop neighborhood. The 2.4-mile extension was originally slated to open this year and now is expected to open first quarter 2023.
Honda Dealership in Chehalis
A new Honda dealership is coming to Chehalis along Interstate 5 and Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The $8 million project is contracted through RB Engineering in Chehalis and designed by Strotkamp Architects in Burlington. The main dealership area will measure approximately 24,500 square feet on the main floor. The second floor will feature an auxiliary facility that will later be developed for automotive detailing. In total, the project site is roughly 4.5 acres. The SEPA checklist (State Environmental Policy Act) details that construction is expected to start in the coming weeks, with completion in late 2022 or early 2023.
Olympic View Elementary School in Federal Way
In 2017, voters passed a $450 million bond that would fund the renovation and expansion of eight Federal Way schools to support the district’s growing student population. Located on Southwest 327th Street in Federal Way, Olympic View Elementary School is one such school. The current building is set to be demolished and rebuilt on the same 9.4-acre site to accommodate children in kindergarten through eighth grade. When complete, the $33.9 million, two-story facility designed by McGranahan Architects and built by Forma Construction will have the capacity to support approximately 600 students and 65 staff members. The district is aiming to complete construction by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Childcare Facility at Capitol Campus in Olympia
The new 9,600-square-foot, single-story, LEED-certifi ed building located on the corner of Maple Park Avenue Southeast and Capitol Way South is the Capitol Campus’ second childcare center. The $10 million project that is funded by the Legislature was originally approved in 2019. The center will feature six classrooms, a nature-based learning playground, a commercial kitchen, 14 drop-off-only parking stalls, and 198-panel solar array. Each panel has the ability to produce 440 watts for a total of 87 kilowatts. Construction on the center is in its final stage with no set opening date as of press time; however, 5CS Child Care Centers is expected to operate the center.