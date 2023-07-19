South Sound Business magazine was recently honored with a Silver Best of Show Excellence Award at the annual Alliance of Area Business Publishers summer conference in Detroit.
The magazine won the award in the Best Website category for southsoundbiz.com.
The awards were presented on June 26. AABP’s annual competition is coordinated and judged by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The judges said the website offered “a clean, simple design (that) makes it easy for the audience to find the news it needs to know. With a good top-down design structure and free from an overload of tools, the website puts consuming into the user’s hands.”
The gold medal winner in the category was Business News, a publication based in Western Australia.