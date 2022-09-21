Despite broader economic question marks over persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and recession fears — plus continued concerns about labor availability and expectations — there seemed to be a feeling among more than a dozen South Sound business leaders Tuesday that everything will be OK.
“It’s been chaotic, but I’ve also learned a lot about myself, about our business, about our community, and find myself optimistic that throughout all the challenges … we could be optimistic that things are going to turn around and that we’re going to be on the up and up,” said Jon Rossman, president of Chuckals Office Supplies in Tacoma.
Rossman was among 15 business leaders who met to discuss the topic “Sustainable Growth in Uncertain Times" during a CEO roundtable at the new Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront. The event was organized and led by Josh Dunn, CEO of Premier Media Group, whose five magazines include South Sound Business, and sponsored by Heritage Bank.
The leaders stressed the need for leaning on trusted business advisers, emphasizing the most important pieces of business, focusing on employees, taking care of one’s own mind and body, and celebrating successes to cope with the economic unknowns and also to sleep better at night. Having survived COVID’s onslaught, there seemed to be a we-can-do-this vibe among participants.
Mike Runion, co-founder and president of 7 Seas Brewing in Tacoma and Gig Harbor, faced monumental challenges over the last two-plus years dealing with everything from COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions to higher prices for raw materials and challenges even getting them.
“I feel like I've had some of my fire and spark regained recently, which is really important, something I struggled to regain as we overcame just constant challenges of one type or the other,” said Runion, who called himself “battered and bruised, but better for it.”
He said 7 Seas made corrections and adjustments that appear beneficial.
“We’re excited about the future, and it’s difficult to be patient, but it’s nice to see some of those corrective actions come into fruition … so feeling in a much better place about business,” said Runion, who’s also getting ready to build a new Gig Harbor location slated to open in about a year.
Ben Ferguson, whose Ferguson Architecture is designing that project, said he feels good about his design business.
“We’re putting some wins on the board, our portfolio’s looking better and better, and we keep getting better clients, and we’re working on all kinds of cool stuff,” Ferguson said. “I feel like this tree’s about ready to bear some fruit.”
If there’s one fear, though, it’s rising interest rates and the effect that could have on developers advancing projects, he said.
Heath McLellan, senior vice president-commercial banking team lead in Heritage Bank’s downtown Tacoma office, said no one knows what the next three or six months will bring.
“We know that it’s going to be crazy out there, but if you have people around you that are going to give you good advice and try and help you plan for the future, I think that’s really beneficial for today’s environment,” McLellan said.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty out there,” he added. “I think getting together with business leaders right now and talking about how we can kind of hedge our bet for the future is very important.”
Ferguson and others talked about the continuing adjustment involving labor and the need to maintain company culture as best as possible in the remote-work environment. Ferguson’s team struck a balance with a hybrid schedule.
“I’m perfectly fine with people working two days wherever they want, but fully remote doesn’t work for our culture and our culture is the most important thing in our business,” he said.
Other leaders talked about the continual struggle to find and retain good hourly labor, and some younger workers’ expectations of pay versus the market.
Kevin Dull, founder of KBD Consulting, which provides services in strategic planning, organizational development, and human resources, noted a new business he and colleagues recently launched called MgrWorkbench.AI.
“We have created several tools that make the ability to connect with employees simpler, and easier, and higher quality,” Dull said.
Chuck Maiwurm, owner of Contour Stoneworks in Tacoma, said he’s benefited from staying close with employees, being aware of their families, and ensuring they’re receiving appropriate pay, reward, and recognition — all part of working to retain good people. Checking in on his people helps keep him centered, too, he said.
The need to take time for family, for activities, and resulting peace of mind was a common theme in coping with business stress.
“Your mental health is very important,” Maiwurm said.
Ali Kemp, owner of Financial Insights Wealth Management in Tacoma, said she’s learned not to beat herself up in the face of tough challenges and to maintain a healthy perspective.
“I know that my dedication is, 'I’m going to do the best every day' — and that’s what helps me sleep at night,” she said.
Mo Mousa, chief financial officer for the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, also stressed the need for perspective. He referenced a time when the foundation’s CEO, noting the significant aid the foundation quickly harnessed for the community at the height of the pandemic, called on celebrating that successful assistance in times of turmoil.
It’s advice that applies more broadly to others, Mousa said.
“If we celebrate our success, I think that gives a positive view of the future,” he said.