The Dieringer School District in Pierce County made the top 20 list of the state’s highest-priced school districts last year based on median sales price of single-family homes, placing No. 19 at $759,000. That’s about a third the median sales price in the state’s most expensive school district, King County’s Mercer Island, at $2.2 million.
Stretching the South Sound boundaries north to include Bainbridge Island School District in Kitsap County, the median sales price of $1.25 million placed No. 5 on the list of 20 most expensive school districts. All other school districts in the top 20 were in King County (with 10 of the 20), and Chelan, San Juan, Snohomish, and Skagit counties.
That’s just one of the many statistics summarized this week in the Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s (NWMLS) report recapping last year’s frenzied real estate market in the 26 counties NWMLS represents.
The majority of Dieringer School District No. 343 is in unincorporated Pierce County, bounded on the east by the White River, on the west by the Stuck River, on the north by the city of Auburn, and on the south by the cities of Bonney Lake and Sumner, and it surrounds the northern two-thirds of Lake Tapps, according to the district website.
Overall housing prices in South Sound counties continued to climb as home supply failed to keep pace with demand, which also was demonstrated in sales prices exceeding listing prices as buyers often faced bidding wars to land a home.
Looking at a comparison of the average sale-to-list price ratio in each county, for residential homes only, NWMLS’s report showed the percentage of the list price that sellers received as the sale price. The ratios, by South Sound county were Pierce, 103.9 percent; Thurston, 104 percent; Lewis, 101.4 percent; Mason, 103 percent; and Grays Harbor, 101.3 percent.
All told, 17,587 housing units (single-family homes and condominiums combined) sold in Pierce County last year for a combined median sales price of $499,900, up 20.5 percent from 2020.
In Thurston County, 6,026 units sold for a median of $454,000, up 19.8 percent.
In Lewis County, 1,451 units sold for a median of $362,900, up 21 percent.
In Mason County, 1,447 units sold for a median of $375,000, up 18.5 percent.
In Grays Harbor County, 1,734 units sold for a median of $307,125, up 23.3 percent.
Looking at single-family homes only, Pierce had 16,499 units sold for a median sales price of $502,500, up 19.6 percent. In Thurston, 5,847 units sold at a median of $458,000, up 20.5 percent. In Lewis, 1,448 units sold at a median of $363,382, up 21.1 percent. In Mason, 1,439 units sold at a median of $375,000, up 19.1 percent. And in Grays Harbor, 1,638 units sold for a median of $309,950, up 24 percent.
For condos only, the median sales price in Pierce was $344,088 among 1,088 units sold, up 18.7 percent from 2020. In Thurston, the median was $265,000 among 179 units sold, up 25 percent. The other three counties account for only 107 units among them. King County accounts for about 60 percent of all condo sales in the NWMLS’s 26-county region. There, the median sales price was $459,000, up 6.7 percent from 2020.
Pierce County’s overall home-price escalation over the last 30 years is significant.
The average sales price, not median, for single-family homes and condominiums combined, in Pierce County in 1991 was $132,540; in 2001, it was $174,536; in 2011, $213,466; and in 2021, $546,318. In the last 10 years, the average price, for single-family homes only, rose 258 percent in the county.
Historical averages for the other South Sound counties were unavailable.
Not surprisingly, there were many luxury home sales last year. Throughout the entire NWMLS system, 174 homes fetched $5 million or more, according to a news release on the annual report. The highest was a gated estate in Seattle with 161 feet of Lake Washington waterfront that sold for $30.75 million. Three other homes, all on the Eastside, sold for more than $20 million.
In the 26 counties combined, 14,614 single-family homes sold for more than $1 million last year, 76 percent more than in 2020.
In Pierce County, 564 single-family homes sold for more than $1 million last year.
In Thurston County, 100 homes sold for more than $1 million. Mason was next at 43 homes, followed by Grays Harbor at 18, and Lewis, nine.
Over NWMLS’s 26-county region, member-brokers reported 107,354 closed sales last year, the first time annual sales exceeded 100,000, according to the release. The completed sales were valued at more than $75 billion, or 33.6 percent more than 2020.