South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) has selected Amanda Ybarra, an SPSCC alumna and sociology professor, to serve as the college’s executive diversity officer (EDO). She began her new role in August.
The EDO is a member of SPSCC’s executive leadership team and is responsible for further supporting SPSCC’s core theme of “equity” and the college’s commitment to reducing barriers and removing equity gaps, a release said.
Most recently, Ybarra served as a sociology professor at SPSCC since 2013. Before her tenure at SPSCC, she worked for the California Center for Rural Policy and LatinoNet. She also worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and Yurok Tribe of California to assess pesticide use near tribal lands and its impact on the subsistence and cultural use of the lands. Ybarra additionally has extensive experience working with international students through Saint Martin’s University and EF Language School.
“During my time at SPSCC, I have been in awe of the dedication of our staff and faculty in working toward making education accessible and equitable for the community,” said Ybarra in a prepared statement. “I am excited to continue to be an advocate for underserved and underrepresented populations and to be a voice for the institutional advancement of SPSCC’s equity and inclusion work. I look forward to cultivating new partnerships on campus and within the community to serve our students and the Olympia area.”