South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) in Olympia recently announced plans to offer a new degree: a Bachelor in Applied Science (BAS) for Craft Beverage Management and Quality Assurance Studies.
The college will submit a formal proposal to the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. If all goes to plan, the college will launch the program in September 2023.
According to the college's website, SPSCC will be the first college or university in the country to offer a bachelor’s degree program that includes all three crafts: brewing, distilling, and cider-making.
Currently, SPSCC hosts an Associate in Applied Science-Transfer degree for Craft Brewing and Distilling. This program is expected to evolve, however.
The Associate in Applied Science-Transfer degree will primarily focus on the technical skills required for the industry, while the new BAS degree will lean more toward the business management and quality assurance side.
“This program will allow students to learn in four years what can take around 15 years of industry experience to accomplish,” said Val Sundby, Dean of Social Science and Business at SPSCC, in a prepared statement. “This creates entry pathways for individuals who have not historically been represented in the industry, which will aid in creating a more diverse work population.”
The goal for the proposed program is to help students feel more prepared to enter the business side of craft beverage and quality assurance work.