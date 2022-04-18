Sound Credit Union (Sound) and UW Tacoma’s (UWT) Milgard Center for Business Analytics are now accepting applications for the second annual statewide FinTech Incubator Challenge, which is open to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Washington and has an idea that could change the future of financial technology.
To apply, applicants must submit an idea for a fintech (financial technology) product that will help people make better financial decisions and make everyday life more affordable. Applicants can submit their application and pitch deck to the Sound Credit Union FinTech Incubator Challenge until May 17. Click here for additional information and to apply.
A select group of finalists will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of entrepreneurs and industry experts on June 17. The winner will be announced June 21.
The winner of the challenge will receive $10,000, a spot in the next UW CoMotion Labs incubator cohort, and access to experts and industry insights at Sound.