Sound Credit Union and University of Washington Tacoma's Milgard School of Business have announced that the application window for the second annual UW FinTech Pitch Competition begins March 28.
Interested UW students are invited to pitch potentially groundbreaking ideas aiming to change the future of financial technology through the competition. The winner will be awarded $1,000 and the opportunity to share their idea at the impending FinTech Incubator Challenge. If a participant also wins the latter, they could additionally receive $10,000 as well as a six-month membership to UW’s CoMotion Labs in Seattle.
A selection of finalists also will be invited to introduce their concepts to industry experts and entrepreneurs during the process — something the event's co-founders have implemented so that participants can receive mentorship, guidance, and insight on fine-tuning their developing products.
“Consistently, UW students are bringing their ideas, energy, and passion to their classwork,” said Michael Helser, assistant director of the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at UW Tacoma, in a release. “The Sound Credit Union UW FinTech Pitch Competition is another chance for these students to come with their best ideas and innovations. Ultimately, our students are going to shape the future of financial technology. Our mission is to give them the feedback and tools to make their ideas into a business reality.”
The UW FinTech Pitch Competition's application window closes April 18. Apply or find out more here. For previous coverage of the event in South Sound Business, head here.