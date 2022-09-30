Sound Credit Union is expanding its downtown Tacoma office space by about 60 percent after signing a lease for 22,721 square feet at Pacific Plaza, according to a news release from Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services, which represented the credit union in the deal.
The new space, at 1250 Pacific Ave., was redeveloped in 2009 and is the newest Class A office building in Tacoma, the release said, adding it was developed as a public/private partnership between Pacific Plaza Development LLC and the City of Tacoma.
Sound Credit Union will continue to operate out of its headquarters at 1331 Broadway, according to Harrison Laird, who represented the credit union for Lee & Associates. That space is about 44,000 square feet, but nearly a quarter of it is leased to another tenant, he said.
The credit union has been based in downtown since 1940 and moved into its Broadway headquarters in 1979. It’s the sixth largest credit union in the state, according to rankings from the National Credit Union Service Organization, which showed Sound with $2.62 billion in total assets as of March 31. It has 27 full-service branch locations throughout Puget Sound and nearly 161,000 members.
About 175 of Sound Credit Union’s 425 employees currently work at its headquarters and as the credit union grows and employees continue to return to the office, Pacific Plaza will provide much-needed room to expand, the release said.
“Pacific Plaza had everything that Sound Credit Union needed,” Laird said in a statement. “It was close to their current headquarters, has great parking, and the building itself has an open, modern feel. Sound’s employees are going to love the new building.”
Pacific Plaza is Tacoma’s only LEED Platinum office building and was the first speculative LEED Platinum building in the Pacific Northwest, the release noted.
Jennifer Reed, vice president of public relations at Sound Credit Union, added that Pacific Plaza “provides an open floor plan with a modern feel and technology that will benefit team members. From an environmental sustainability perspective, Sound is pleased to move into a location that is LEED Platinum certified.”
Sound Credit Union’s move into Pacific Plaza will be staggered over the next year, along with some tenant improvement work, Laird said.
Chris Highsmith, Mike Hickey, and Briana Hickey of Neil Walter Co. represented the landlord, Pacific Plaza Development.