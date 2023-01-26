The Liquor and Cannabis Board has announced that it will open March 1 a 30-day application window for about 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses.
State law caps the number of retail outlets at 556. The LCB since 2020 has held in reserve retail licenses that were forfeited, cancelled, revoked, or never issued that will be available in jurisdictions statewide. So far, 44 retail licenses have been reserved for the social equity program. The 30-day application window closes March 30 at 5 p.m.
To qualify, each applicant must have at least a 51 percent majority ownership interest, must be a person(s) who has resided in Washington state for six months before applying, and meets at least two of the following qualifications:
- The social equity applicant(s) have lived in a disproportionately impacted area (DIA) in Washington State for a minimum of five years between 1980 and 2010;
- The social equity applicant or a family member of the applicant has been arrested or convicted of a cannabis offense; and/or
- The social equity applicant's household income in the year before submitting the application was less than the median household income within the state of Washington, which is $82,400.
The LCB has posted maps indicating Disproportionately Impacted Areas. The interactive maps are essential for identifying whether an applicant meets one of the above three criteria to qualify for the program. Disproportionately Impacted Areas were defined by the legislature and include those census tracts meeting the following criteria:
- High poverty rate;
- High rate of participation in income-based federal programs;
- High rate of unemployment; and
- High rate of convictions.