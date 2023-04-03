Snohomish County PUD and Tacoma Power have announced that they are participating in the first phase of development of Southwest Power Pool’s Markets+ initiative.
Snohomish PUD and Tacoma Power join several other organizations that have agreed to participate in the Markets+ phase one development, including Arizona Public Service, Bonneville Power Administration, Chelan PUD, NV Energy, Powerex, Puget Sound Energy, Salt River Project, and Tucson Electric Power.
"We are excited to have a seat at the table to help shape the design of this new market option," said Adam Cornelius, Snohomish PUD Principal Utility Analyst, in a prepared statement. "The potential of Markets+ to integrate more renewable energy on to the grid and to do so in a cost-effective manner is aligned with the PUD’s goals and strategy to become 100 percent carbon free while keeping rates affordable."
SPP recently announced that phase one of Markets+ development will see the establishment of a fully independent governance structure. The group’s work will result in market protocols, tariffs, and governing documents that SPP will eventually file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval in early 2024.