The SMART Heroes program helps Washington state veterans successfully transition out of the armed services and into a civilian career in the sheet metal industry.
Created by the International Training Institute; the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation workers; and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association, the DuPont-based program has graduated more than 400 transitioning service members in the last five years.
For many of these service members, such as U.S. Army veteran Kevin “Lucky” Moore, the shift from military to civilian life can be isolating and difficult to navigate. They might feel as if others cannot relate to their experiences, and the loss of camaraderie can cause feelings of loneliness. Anxiety is also prevalent, as veterans must look for new career paths.
Following a medical retirement in 2017, Moore was hoping to find a job similar to the position he held in the infantry. “It was becoming an identity crisis for me, not knowing what to do with my life,” he said.
The SMART Heroes program allows participants like Moore to work toward a future career in sheet metal work. In seven weeks, participants receive the equivalent of a first-year apprenticeship and are provided direct entry into apprenticeship programs across the United States, along with health care and pension.
The program doesn’t just provide a new career path; it also holds a familiar sense of that solidarity and work ethic that Moore was hoping to find.
“The similarities between the union and the military as far as the brotherhood and the camaraderie was a big draw for me,” Moore said. “They’re never going to be the same, but they’re very close, so the transition isn’t so bad.”
Other parallels, such as the ability for participants to work with their hands, be outside, and be given clear expectations with direct lines of advancement, can be a draw for participants.
“I had choices after retirement,” said Richard Quintana, a member of the first SMART Heroes class which graduated from the apprenticeship in 2022. “I knew sheet metal would be actually working; I didn’t want to sit at a desk anymore.”
The SMART Heroes program operates out of the Western Washington Sheet Metal Training Center in DuPont, but participants come from bases across Washington state. The program hosts a new cohort approximately every eight weeks.
“You’re not going to find opportunities like this too often after taking a seven-week course,” said Josh Moore, a U.S. Army Veteran and the SMART Heroes specialist with the International Training Institute. “I think these veterans have a solid opportunity in front of them. I would love to tell all veterans about becoming a sheet metal apprentice, even if they don’t come through this program.”