Seattle developer Slattery Properties has broken ground on a new warehouse project in Lacey.
Located at 8551 Commerce Place Drive, the 87,000-square-foot development is anticipated for completion by the end of 2022.
“The Lacey submarket has exploded with growth and is now nearly fully developed out,” Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services principal Vanessa Herzog — the broker representing all of Slattery’s Thurston County leases and sales alongside Billy Moultrie and Andrew Hill — said in a statement. “Slattery has been able to capitalize on that growth at a pivotal moment because of their longevity as an owner/operator in the market.”
The project, currently going by Commercial Place Industrial, marks Slattery’s eighth project in Thurston County, where it now exceeds 1 million under-roof square feet. Overall, Slattery’s portfolio spreads across 2 million square feet when totaling its presence in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.