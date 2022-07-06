Single Handed Consulting Awarded Washington SBDC’s Star Client of the Year Title

In mid-December 2021, business advisor Ron Nielsen called Kevin Leneker to let him know that his company was being recognized with the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Star Client of the Year award.
“I didn’t reach him,” Nielsen recalls. “He was on the road. The company had planned a holiday party, but they had to cancel it because coronavirus was kicking back up, so he was crisscrossing the state, hand-delivering Christmas presents to his staff. That typifies who Kevin is.”
Leneker was on hand at the annual Small Business Awards gala in Seattle this May to collect the award on behalf of Single Handed Consulting (SHC), which provides disability management and vocational rehabilitation services for employers and injured workers. Leneker and his sister Katie started the company in 2014 with five vocational rehabilitation counselors in Thurston County.
Today, they have over 40 employees working with clients statewide.
From the start, Leneker made use of the resources provided through the SBDC and its key funding partner the Small Business Administration (SBA). He sees the Star Client award as a testament to the guidance and tutelage he received through regular consulting sessions with Nielsen, then a small business advisor in the SBDC’s Lacey office, and via programs like Thurston Economic Development Council’s Scale Up, and the Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
“I was a sponge,” he said. “You were supposed to see your business advisor just once a month, but I somehow weaseled my way into seeing Ron once a week.”
Nielsen is a certified facilitator of Profit Mastery, an online training series that helps small business owners understand their financials. Leneker took several of those workshops and the tools he gained fundamentally shifted the way he approached his business. “One of the things I gleaned was understanding the cash flow cycle,” he maintains, “and the importance of knowing your business inside and out, beyond just the spreadsheets.”
He credits business coach Daryl Murrow, a Scale Up trainer, with explaining operations.
“My sister and I struggled in the beginning because we kept trying to run the business and still do casework,” said Leneker. “Finally, we understood that owning and operating a business was separate from being able to perform its essential functions.”
Through Scale Up, Leneker also came to recognize the importance of developing systems and documenting every process.
That training has paid off. SHC now gets an average of 132 client referrals every month and their client list includes state agencies, regional associations and private companies — including the Seattle Seahawks. Since it opened, SHC has worked with more than 6,000 injured workers and their employers, providing disability management, vocational testing, legal and forensic evaluations, and employer consulting. The company takes a proactive approach to vocational rehabilitation, communicating early and often and acting as a liaison between employer, employee, medical personnel, and the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I).
“Kevin has a very robust consulting business and he’s found a way to work with both government agencies and the public in a way that helps both parties - and he does it profitably,” said Jennifer Dye, a business advisor in the SBDC’s Lacey office. “Some businesses are all about the bottom line and others are all about helping people but don’t make any money. He’s found that balance.”
Dye took over Nielsen’s role in Lacey after he relocated to the Wenatchee SBDC office.
Duane Fladland is the director of Washington SBDC and oversees its network of more than 35 business advisors and two international trade business advisors statewide. He sees SHC as a powerful example of what happens when a business owner thinks at a strategic level without losing track of the day-to-day needs of their employees and clients.
“When we see someone like Kevin come in and they apply the things they’re learning to operations and strategic decisions, that’s what gets us out of bed in the morning at the SBDC,” said Fladland. “SHC has been able to survive and do quite well since the pandemic began, and that’s a testament to someone who’s doing it right.”
While SHC is celebrating eight successful years in business, the company is continuing to evolve and expand, with a new leadership team in place to develop strategy. More changes are coming in 2023, Leneker said.
“Everything that’s happening, I wrote down six years ago, and now it’s happening. It’s pretty exciting.”