Sila, a next-generation battery materials company based in Alameda, Calif., has purchased a facility in Moses Lake to manufacturer its lithium-ion anode materials.
Powered with hydropower, the facility, which has more than 600,000 square feet of space, is located on 160 acres of land near rail lines for convenient and efficient shipping.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“The U.S has always excelled at innovation. Now we must also excel at manufacturing that innovation. Sila is delivering proven next-generation anode materials today. Our new Washington state plant builds on that momentum offering the manufacturing capacity to meet the needs of our auto partners on their way to a fully electric future. We’ve been working towards automotive quality standards and scale since our start to ensure longer range, faster charge times, and lower battery cost. With this scale-up, we have a pivotal piece to realize the full potential of next-generation materials at the volumes required to make a global impact,” said Sila CEO and co-founder Gene Berdichevsky in a press statement.
According to Sila, it is making an initial investment to deliver annual silicon-based anode production sufficient to power 10 GWh of cells when used as a full graphite replacement, or up to 50 GWh of cells when used as a partial replacement. This is enough material to power batteries in up to 100,000 to 500,000 premium electric vehicles and 500 million mobile phones annually.
Production lines at the facility will start up in the second half of 2024, with full start of production underway in the first half of 2025. The Moses Lake site has the potential for further expansion and investment to reach production volumes to power 150GWh of cells when used as a full graphite replacement or 750 GWh as a partial replacement — enough to power 2 million to 10 million electric vehicles per year, the company stated.