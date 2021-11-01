Midtown 64 was an off-market transaction but, according to published reports, Security Properties and Rockwood Capital paid $141.1 million. The property will be managed by Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties.
"Midtown 64 presented the opportunity to buy one of the top assets in the growing submarket of Kent which has had extremely limited supply delivered the past few decades. By being able to offer residents high-quality product in a location so proximate to jobs, Midtown 64 is well-situated for long term growth. By adding this asset to our portfolio, we look forward to continuing to establish Security Properties as the leading owner-operator in the Pacific Northwest,” said Davis Vaughn, senior director of acquisitions at Security Properties, in a press statement.
The property consists of five residential buildings and one clubhouse spread across 10 acres. Property features include a clubhouse and resident lounge with a fitness center, outdoor pool, BBQ area, fire pits, yoga studio, art studio, game lounge, rooftop deck, dog park, dog wash, bike room, playground, and bocce ball court.
In addition, Midtown 64's location provides residents with access to numerous regional job hubs in multiple directions, as well as several retail amenities within the immediate area.