The second day of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber's virtual, three-day South Sound Summit, which commenced earlier today, consisted of a panel discussion on diversity and equity in business. Moderated by the Chamber’s board chair AJ Gordon, the panel consisted of Rachel Askew, founder and head coach at NEXT Organizational Culture & Equity Consulting; Drea Baines, CEO of IMpossible Consulting, LLC; and Grant Twyman, director of equity and community engagement for the Clover Park School District.
Each panelist discussed challenges faced by marginalized communities and people of color in Pierce County as well as other insights related to diversity and equity.
Twyman kicked things off offering his impressions of how businesses have been working with schools to explore equity.
“I've been seeing this growing need for organizations and agencies to partner with school districts to really carry the conversation and carry the work in a way that's sustainable,” Twyman told the virtual audience, citing an example of a recent community forum in Lakewood that focused on fostering successful education outcomes for young people in the community.
“It was incredible to hear folks from different industries — nonprofit, government, and even the business sector — talk about things that they’re wanting to do, and what collaboration will be needed to really support student success,” he said.
The onus, Twyman continued, is on people in the community to help “create wraparound services to ensure that the whole student is being supported, which will lead to improved academic outcomes, which will lead to an overall improvement in our community.”
NEXT’s Askew followed up on Twyman’s comments to offer her perspective as an equity consultant who works with nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and businesses. Askew noted a “national awakening” and sense of urgency that came to the forefront in 2020, during which time she said many businesses wanted to do something.
“That's really great,” she said, “but this moment right now a year later is absolutely critical for us to then match that with a stretching of our willingness, because where the urgency is performative for the sake of a public statement — so that your business doesn't tank and get cancelled — that is actually quite hollow if not paired with both an individual willingness and a systemic willingness to systemically change the way that we do things.”
Askew then provided an example of a partnership she recently ended because the organization was not willing to shift its strategies and change its systems. “Unless you go back into the factory and you look at the mechanics of how things were built, the product that's coming out will not shift,” she said.
IMpossible Consutling’s Baines took the mic next, explaining that she has spent more than a decade serving women-, minority-, and BIPOC-owned enterprises in the community struggling to raise capital, 96 percent of which she said were comprised of Black founders.
“We don’t have access to those same resources, wealth, or funding by design,” Baines said of the deficit caused by the racial wealth gap and lack of generational wealth.
“This is our chance right now, our moment in time to actually start building pathways to closing that racial wealth gap; seeing our way out of disparity and into prosperity because we don't have imminent threat to our lives anymore,” she told the audience.
Baines cited her work with the Chamber, in particular the recently launched Pierce County Business Accelerator, as one way she is able to further her work and share the mission of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access.
Twyman echoed Baines’ enthusiasm for the accelerator.
“In less than 45 days we pulled together a team to create the infrastructure to execute the Pierce County Business Accelerator, (the vision of which) is to facilitate a process for 200 business owners — with an emphasis on the BIPOC community — to be trained in the business basics, equipped to raise external funding, coached, mentored, and professional services brought to bear from Pierce County,” Twyman said. “It's been a really cool project getting to know these business owners who are who are geniuses in their own right.”
Other topics covered by the panel included further programs for uplifting BIPOC-owned businesses in the community; the intersection of race and economics; the responsibility of organizations like the Chamber in diversity, equity, and inclusion work; and shifting to an anti-racist system.
The latter was put into perspective with an analogy by Twyman.
“If you take a curve in road, a bend in the road, and there are accidents on that particular road at that particular point year after year after year, and it's pattern and predictable. Do we constantly blame the drivers, or do we look at how this particular bend in the road has been created?” Twyman posited. “If we want the same results, if we want the same outcomes, we leave the road alone …
“(But), if we want things to be differently, that means we have to look at our systems, we have to look at our operations, we have to look at our patterns that are causing particular outcomes. And so, in the world of economic development — in business — hard work, teamwork, collaboration, innovation, training, education, all of those things are important, but it cannot be divorced from looking at the systemic inequities,” he continued.
The panelists concluded the talk by proffering some steps businesses can take to begin or continue work around equity.
Twyman urged leaders to rethink hiring, recruiting, training, and promotion standards and to shift power dynamics to share decision making with folks that have been historically marginalized.
Askew advised attendees to really examine for whom their job descriptions are written.
And instead of asking marginalized communities to come to you, Baines suggested meeting those folks in their communities by listening to what those individuals need and then providing the resources to get the job done.
The summit will conclude tomorrow with a discussion on future business planning.