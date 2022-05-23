On May 20, Force 10 Facilities submitted a Master Use Permit application to build a new basketball performance center in Seattle. The center aims to serve as a dedicated practice facility for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.
The center, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will both feature the success of the team while simultaneously providing opportunities for female athletes and youth in the city, a release said.
F10F is developing the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance on a 50,000-square-foot piece of land in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.
The new center's design will feature two side-by-side basketball courts, the “Storm Team Center” with locker rooms, a lounge and nutrition center for the players, and strength and conditioning training spaces. The facility plans to include room for diagnostics and physical therapy, as well as the franchise’s business offices.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be completed ahead of training camp in the 2024 WNBA season.
“We are excited to create a state-of-the-art training facility for our team and for our city. The Storm facility will provide our athletes with a dedicated space to support them holistically, from training to health and wellness,” said Lisa Brummel, co-owner of the Seattle Storm, in the release. “This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play.”
The woman-led project includes the owner’s representative barrientos RYAN, a design team led by ZFG Architects and Shive-Hattery Architects, general contractor Sellen Construction, and landscape architect Walker Macy.
Additional project partners include Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Holmes, Prime Electric, PAE, Apollo Mechanical, Counterbalance Consulting, PanGeo, Counsilman-Hunsaker, Bargreen Ellingson, Heffron Transportation, RDH, Studio Pacifica, and BRC Acoustics.
The goal of the facility is to create a world-class facility for female athletes with women-led teams, which is supported by men and women who are experts in their areas of specialty. Of the specialized project team members across all of the disciplines, 85 percent are women, the release noted.
Following the center's completion, the franchise will continue working with nonprofit and community partners, and will welcome them to collaborate in supporting community development.
