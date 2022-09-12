Seattle Sounders FC and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) have unveiled the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field under a new naming rights deal.
“Sounders FC is honored to introduce the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field to our fans and the greater community,” said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa in a prepared statement. “We’ve enjoyed working alongside the Puyallup Tribe and EQC in an official capacity as our jersey sleeve patch and official replay sponsor since last year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow that relationship even deeper as we move forward together in this new, expanded affiliation ... Today’s naming rights agreement brings in a partner that complements the pride and success that we want those attending matches at Lumen Field to feel, and we’re happy to continue working with the Puyallup Tribe and EQC as they support soccer in our region.”
EQC and Puyallup Tribe branding will be on display in several ways throughout Lumen Field at Sounders FC matches, including the center circle, player tunnel, upper-level seating, and more. In addition, the deal further encompasses a comprehensive Sounders FC and Puyallup Tribe of Indians Career Development Program, focused on benefitting youth from Chief Leschi Schools.
Added Tomozawa, “Deals like this find the most success when both parties not only have similar goals for the partnership itself, but when they are also aligned similarly with deeper core values, and we feel like we couldn’t have found a better match on that front. Sounders FC, the Puyallup Tribe, and EQC all recognize the power that our respective organizations have to empower and provide for our region, and especially youth. We look forward to utilizing this partnership to actively better the community together through our co-designed Career Development Program.”