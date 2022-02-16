The Seattle Sounders FC announced Wednesday plans for a new development in Renton.
According to a release, the organization will be building a 300,000-square-foot sporting facility — officially called the Sounders FC Center at Longacres — at the former Boeing corporate headquarters site. It will include four full-sized training fields and 50,000 square feet of space for both the club’s soccer operations and front-office personnel.
Once complete, the facility will mark the first time the Sounders have had every element of its franchise encompassed in one site since joining Major League Soccer in 2009. The club has in the meantime been training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.
“While the time has come for Sounders FC to move into its own facility, Starfire Sports and Tukwila will always be close to our hearts and a part of our history,” said Sounders FC majority owner Adrian Hanauer in the release.
The Sounders will collaborate with Seattle-based Unico Properties to finance the property’s renovation.
“We are excited by the opportunity to anchor this storied property with the Seattle Sounders,” said Unico Properties’ chief investment officer Ned Carner in the release. “We could not be more excited to partner with a group like the Sounders that shares in our mission to create a project that builds up the surrounding community, while also enhancing the lives of the people that choose to live and work at Longacres for years to come.”
The facility is projected to open in 2024, the year the team will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“Today is one of the most important moments in our club’s history, as we begin this new partnership with Unico Properties and take our first steps into the future of Seattle Sounders FC,” said Hanauer in the release. “Our organization has invested a great deal of time and thoughtfulness into the process of both selecting the ideal site for a new home and reimagining what that home represents, for our team and the greater community. With Longacres, we’ve found a location brimming with Pacific Northwest history where the Sounders — a team that brings its own deep roots, growing since 1974 — can plant our flag and create a home for our next 50 years.”