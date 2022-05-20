The Seattle King County Realtors has received a $5,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors’ Housing Opportunity Program that will be used for this year’s Housing Issues Briefing on creating and expanding affordable housing opportunities.
“Realtors build communities and work hard to make the American Dream a reality for millions of Americans each year,” said Garrett Nelson, SKCR’s 2022 vice president of governmental and public affairs, in a press statement. “This grant will help raise awareness of our critical housing shortages and the need for more housing opportunities in King County. The grant will also help advance policies and solutions for increasing housing inventory and choices while restoring affordability so homeownership is more attainable for countless additional families in King County.”
This year’s event is scheduled for June 7 in Bellevue. The program includes a keynote address by Karen Parolek, president of Opticos Design, an architecture and urban design firm in Berkeley, Calif. Parolek has helped redesign zoning codes for cities nationally and globally that have revolutionized how land development is regulated. She is credited with spearheading the initiative to create MissingMiddleHousing.com, a resource to help solve the mismatch between existing housing stock and shifting demographics combined with the growing demand for more walkable, sustainable neighborhoods, and more diverse housing choices.
In addition to the keynoter, other speakers at the Housing Issues Briefing will discuss some of the solutions being crafted or considered to expand housing supply for all economic segments of King County’s population. The event is for state legislators and state legislative candidates, as well as municipal officials in King County.