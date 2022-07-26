Surging summer travel demand is creating historic opportunities for hotel employees while underscoring the economic importance of travel and hotels to the Seattle area.
That was a key message speakers shared during the recent American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) event in Seattle.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on travel, but we are optimistic about the future,” said American Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Hotels have always been a major economic engine in communities across the nation, including Seattle. And that fact is on full display as hotels are making historic workforce investments to attract and retain the employees needed to meet this summer’s significant travel demand. Hotel wages, benefits and workplace flexibility are better than they’ve ever been, making now a great time to choose a career in the hotel industry.”
AHLA joined hospitality and business leaders from the Seattle mayor’s office, Visit Seattle, the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and the Washington Hospitality Association for the July 22 event. It was one in a series of “Reigniting Travel” events AHLA is hosting in major cities across the nation in conjunction with its Hospitality is Working campaign.
Nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69 percent) are planning to travel this summer. Sixty percent of travelers said they are likely to take more vacations this year compared with 2020-21, according to a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by AHLA.
To meet the demand for summer travel, hotels are offering employees historic career opportunities, including higher wages, more benefits, and more flexibility than ever before.
In the Seattle area alone, hotels are looking to fill more than 1,800 open jobs.