Seattle Credit Union is officially expanding to Tacoma.
The new branch will sit in the Salishan neighborhood’s Family Investment Center, which is owned by the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association.
“We are excited to welcome Seattle Credit Union to the Salishan neighborhood,” said Salishan Association Board President Frankie Johnson in a release. “We believe they will be a great partner to the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association by providing services that meet the needs of our community.”
The credit union will include a hub with regular banking hours and a 24-hour ATM. The release noted that the branch is hoping to staff the location with community members. At the new location, the credit union is also looking to provide opportunities and financial support for historically underserved and discriminated-against communities.
“It is so important for us to enter this community with caution knowing the history and harm that has taken place,” said Jenefeness Franke, vice president of Community Relations and Public Affairs at Seattle Credit Union, in the release. “We are eager to cultivate this partnership and ensure we are the financial institution of choice helping the residents in Salishan grow and prosper for generations to come. This is one huge step in the right direction and it makes me super proud.”
