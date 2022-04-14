Seattle Credit Union has announced that it is expanding to Tacoma this summer. The credit union will occupy a space at the Salishan Family Investment Center, a community center serving East Tacoma.
The Salishan Association and the Tacoma Housing Authority, who are owners of the building, have welcomed Seattle Credit Union as a financial partner to ensure needs of residents in the area are met.
“We are excited to welcome Seattle Credit Union to the Salishan neighborhood,” said Frankie Johnson, board president of the Salishan Association, in a release. “We believe they will be a great partner to the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association by providing services that meet the needs of our community.”
The credit union’s mission is to provide financial opportunities and support for underserved communities.
The physical presence in the building will feature a hub similar to the branch office. Seattle Credit Union said they're aiming to hire local staffers and plans to have a regular presence in the neighborhood by supporting local organizations, events, and more.
“It is so important for us to enter this community with caution, knowing the history and harm that has taken place. We are eager to cultivate this partnership and ensure we are the financial institution of choice helping the residents in Salishan grow and prosper for generations to come. This is one huge step in the right direction and it makes me super proud,” said Jenefeness Tucker, vice president of community relations and public affairs at Seattle Credit Union in a release.
