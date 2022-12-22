The Seattle Convention Center will celebrate Jan. 25 the opening of Summit, its $2 billion downtown addition and North America’s first high-rise convention center.
The addition nearly doubles the capacity of the Seattle Convention Center. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, one and half blocks away, together are working to create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions.
There are currently 58 events booked there with an additional eight using both the Arch Building and the Summit, a release said.
More than a decade ago, the Center’s board of directors determined that the economic impact benefiting the state of Washington could be substantially increased by the addition of a second SCC facility. This is highlighted by the fact that, between 2012 and 2015, the Center turned away more than 300 potential events due to the unavailability of space in the Arch Building on the dates desired, the release said.
Following an extended planning and design period, contractors broke ground on the expansion in August 2018.
Summit is projected to achieve LEED Gold certification, having used environmentally friendly design elements during the construction and planning to do so operationally. These include using sustainably sourced, recycled materials throughout the building like plant-based acoustic ceiling tiles and bio-based fabric panels. The rooftop incorporates solar panels expected to improve the building’s energy performance by 30 percent over the baseline rating, and a rainwater harvesting system reducing irrigation usage by a projected 89 percent.