The Seattle Children's Federal Way outpatient clinic is receiving a $5 million boost in federal funding to renovate and further develop its mental health and behavioral services for youths in Federal Way and the South Sound more broadly.
The boost — part of the $1.7 trillion federal budget passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year — also will help the clinic work with other community organizations and provide better care for Spanish-speaking patients, Seattle Children’s said.
The clinic is located in Campus Square on Enchanted Parkway South and includes an after-hours weekend urgent care department and pediatric specialists across two dozen practices, Seattle Children’s Hospital noted.
“We are grateful for the $5 million federal support, which will go to the renovation of the Seattle Children’s outpatient clinic in Federal Way,” Seattle Children’s said in a statement.