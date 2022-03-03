Major construction has concluded on Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (SEA) new International Arrivals Facility (IAF), which will open to passenger operations this spring and is meant to dramatically improve the passenger experience, according to a news release today from the Port of Seattle.
The project cost is capped at $968 million.
The IAF, which replaces the 50-year-old current customs facility, nearly doubles the international gates from 12 to 20; increases passenger capacity by more than double to 2,600 passengers per hour; offers additional amenities, including nursing rooms, pet relief areas, and restrooms throughout the customs journey; incorporates enhanced technologies for faster passport check clearance; increases the size and number of bag claim carousels from four to seven; and reduces minimum passenger connection time from 90 to 75 minutes.
The IAF — which includes the world’s longest aerial walkway (780 feet) over an active taxi lane, secure corridor, and grand hall — is the most complex capital project in the port’s history, according to the release. While the modern design of the three new facilities takes center stage, the IAF also provides a front door to international travel and trade for the Pacific Northwest that highlights regional art, dramatic views, and sustainability. It took nearly 3 million labor hours to construct the IAF, including nearly 1 million minority labor hours, more than 500,000 apprentice hours), and more than 139,000 labor hours by women, the port said.
“We needed to improve the customer experience to make travel less stressful and more predictable,” Lance Lyttle, SEA’s managing director, said in the release. “This is your first impression of our region and airport. Everything from the views out the window to the simplicity of getting on your way should put you at ease.”
International passenger activity requiring customs clearance at SEA nearly doubled in the past 10 years, growing 92 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to port statistics. Over the past decade, SEA has added 20 new intercontinental services including new routes to Beijing, Dubai, Frankfurt, Dublin, Reykjavik, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.