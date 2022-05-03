Seattle-based Sea Mar Community Health Centers has acquired for $6.2 million the Merit Building in Tacoma, with plans to occupy the top two floors of the three-story building.
The transaction was finalized April 29.
The 28,050-square-foot building’s namesake is tied to Merit Construction of Lakewood, founded by the late E.J. “Jimmy” Zarelli. It was built in 1975.
In the early 1990s, the building played a role in a county office space reshuffling to allow more room for criminal justice proceedings at the County-City Building.
In recent years, promotional materials online showed either portions or the entire Merit Building available for tenants.