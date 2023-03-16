International air transport rating agency Skytrax announced yesterday at the 2023 World Airport Awards that the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is the best airport in North America.
This marks the second year in a row SEA has received the honor from Skytrax.
“I want to give major kudos to our airport employees and partners for this back-to-back recognition,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho in a release. “Excellence in aviation is a team effort. The Port Commission sets a vision for the airport, but every single employee and partner played a role in executing the vision and earning this top ranking. It’s a huge achievement and we are honored to share it with the entire SEA Airport team. We are well on our way to building a port of the future.”
SEA plans to continue building on its status as a premier transportation hub by embarking on a series of capital projects — known as Upgrade SEA — aimed at bolstering the travel experience at the airport, the release added.
