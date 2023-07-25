Puyallup Tribe of Indians announced in a release today that scenic-flight tickets are now on sale from the new Puyallup Tribal Air Terminal with Kenmore Air on Ruston Way in Tacoma.
“We are excited for this historic operation to begin,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, in a press statement. “With our partners at Kenmore Air, people are able to see the beauty of what our area has to offer.”
The first public flights are scheduled for takeoff on Aug. 11 at a new seaplane dock located between the former C.I. Shenanigan’s Restaurant and RAM Restaurant & Brewery on Ruston Way. Aug. 11-Oct. 15, and then again starting in April 2024, Kenmore Air planes will take visitors on an approximately 20-minute flight over the South Sound, with highlights including views of Vashon Island, Commencement Bay, Mount Rainier, Tacoma Narrows Bridge, and more. Next spring, flight operations might be expanding with service to the San Juan Islands and Victoria, B.C., the release noted.
“We’re thrilled to see this partnership and South Sound service offering come to fruition,” said David Gudgel, president of Kenmore Air, in the release. “Our scenic flights are always popular, and we’re excited about the potential for South Sound service access direct to the San Juans, Victoria and beyond.”
Get tickets here.