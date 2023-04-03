ScaleUp
Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Commerce

The ScaleUp program is being offered to help companies level up their operations at little or no cost. 

The eight-week virtual training course is provided by the Washington State Department of Commerce in partnership with Thurston Economic Development Council and Center for Business & Innovation.

ScaleUp is designed to educate business owners on how to develop more efficient systems that can save time and energy and, in return, drive up revenue and profits, a release noted. Participants will have access to online learning modules, the ScaleUp network, and virtual study halls — all of which can be customized to fit into the participant’s schedule. 

The program, which normally costs $1,599, is currently being provided at no cost through June 30 due to ongoing support from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

There currently are openings for two cohorts: Session 20, which begins April 18, and Session 21, which begins May 4.

Find more information about the ScaleUp program, or to register, head here.