The ScaleUp program is being offered to help companies level up their operations at little or no cost.
The eight-week virtual training course is provided by the Washington State Department of Commerce in partnership with Thurston Economic Development Council and Center for Business & Innovation.
ScaleUp is designed to educate business owners on how to develop more efficient systems that can save time and energy and, in return, drive up revenue and profits, a release noted. Participants will have access to online learning modules, the ScaleUp network, and virtual study halls — all of which can be customized to fit into the participant’s schedule.
The program, which normally costs $1,599, is currently being provided at no cost through June 30 due to ongoing support from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
There currently are openings for two cohorts: Session 20, which begins April 18, and Session 21, which begins May 4.
Find more information about the ScaleUp program, or to register, head here.