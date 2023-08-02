Saint Martin’s University is partnering with more than 20 schools in eight school districts for a new program designed to make it easier and more affordable for students to attend the school, the university has announced.
The new Direct Admission Partnership program directly admits qualified students in partner high schools to Saint Martin’s without a formal college application.
Collaborators include the Olympia School District, North Thurston Public Schools, Yelm School District, White Pass School District, Bethel School District, Clover Park School District, Everett School District, and the Zillah School District. In the future, it expects to add additional partnerships with more school districts and Washington’s Catholic high schools, a release said.
- Completed or will complete high school graduation requirements;
- Maintained a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher;
- Completed intermediate algebra by their senior year; and
- Have no prior history of academic or social misconduct that led to disciplinary action, such as suspension during high school.
Students then accept or decline admission to Saint Martin’s in their admissions student portal. Unlike the regular admissions process, no essay is required, and official transcripts are submitted after high-school graduation.
Qualified students are additionally awarded a merit scholarship ranging from $19,000-26,000 a year for up to four years. The funds are automatically applied to students’ financial aid award package, the release said.