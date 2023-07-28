Saint Martin’s University is looking to establish an AmeriCorps program to “enhance civic leadership and career readiness for underrepresented students” through a grant and partnership with the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good Civic Leadership and Engagement Corps AmeriCorps.
Through the partnership, Saint Martin's received a $125,610 AmeriCorps grant to establish a CLEC program to help support underrepresented students throughout the 2023-'24 academic year.
“Saint Martin’s is proud to partner with the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good to establish this much-needed program at the university,” said President Jennifer Bonds-Raacke in a press statement. “Thanks to this AmeriCorps grant, we will provide more wrap-around services to holistically support our students and ensure they flourish here.”
The grant will fund an AmeriCorps program coordinator position and five peer adviser positions to shift the advising model to be a cohort-based group advising. The university said in the release that this proactive, community-based approach will enable students to learn as a group and from each other.